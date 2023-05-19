Cannes 2023: Harrison Ford's 'Indiana Jones 5' gets five-minute standing ovation

Left Menu

Hollywood star Harrison Ford's film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' received a five-minute-long standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Harrison Ford's film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' received a five-minute-long standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, actor Harrison Ford, who has said this will be his last time playing the iconic Indiana Jones and who received an honorary Palme' D'Or to kick off the ceremony, was visibly moved by the reaction to the film, which Disney and Lucasfilm premiered ahead of its late June theatrical release around the world.

The standing ovation began right after the credits rolled, with the crowd standing when the lights came up. They only stopped when director James Mangold was handed a mic to address the audience. "Merci, I just wanted to say thank you, thank you so much for having us here," Mangold said, noting he first appeared at Cannes with the film Heavy in Directors' Fortnight. "One thing that was true then and true now is that this film was made by friends. ... It's hard probably for you to believe that a movie this big can be made by friends, but it was," he added, choking up. "It was made out of love, it was made out of devotion to what came before it, and it was made with tremendous trust from all these people," Deadline reported.

Helmed by James Mangold, the film also stars Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore in pivotal roles. The previous four parts of the super-hit franchise 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', 'Temple of Doom', 'The Last Crusade' and 'Crystal Skull' were helmed by Steven Spielberg.

Ahead of the premiere, Ford received honorary Palme D'Or for lifetime achievement at this year's film festival. 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is all set to hit the theatres on June 30. (ANI)

