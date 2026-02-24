Left Menu

Racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi reminder of prejudice against NE people: Gaurav

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday condemned the alleged racial abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi, and said it was a stark reminder that prejudice against people from the northeast still persists.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:30 IST
Racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi reminder of prejudice against NE people: Gaurav
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday condemned the alleged racial abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi, and said it was a ''stark reminder'' that ''prejudice'' against people from the northeast still persists. Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial abuse and intimidation by their neighbours in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, following a dispute over repair work at their rented partment, police said on Sunday. ''The racist abuse faced by Arunachali women in Delhi is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. No citizen should be made to feel alien in their own country. This incident is a stark reminder that prejudice against people from the North-East still persists,'' Gogoi said in a post on X. ''This incident cannot be dismissed as a routine dispute. The authorities need to act swiftly, ensure accountability under the law, and provide the complainants full protection and support. Equal citizenship should translate into equal respect and equal protection in every part of the country,'' the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha said. According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm on February 20, when drilling and electrical installation work was being carried out in the women's fourth-floor apartment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur

Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur

 India
2
Cabinet approves hike in Powergrid's equity investment threshold to Rs 7,500 cr per subsidiary

Cabinet approves hike in Powergrid's equity investment threshold to Rs 7,500...

 India
3
What happens to terms Keralite, Keralan: Tharoor's witty take on Keralam replacing Kerala

What happens to terms Keralite, Keralan: Tharoor's witty take on Keralam rep...

 India
4
Over 1,000 construction sites in Mumbai served stop-work notices: Minister

Over 1,000 construction sites in Mumbai served stop-work notices: Minister

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026