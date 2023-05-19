Left Menu

Walkers & Co. sets the stage for Carnatic fusion icon Mahesh Raghvan to make his performance debut at Cannes

Celebrating Indian creators and artists Walkers Co. sets the stage for musician Mahesh Raghvan and his unique blend of Carnatic music to make its debut along the French riviera at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.As part of the brands commitment to supporting emerging talent from the creator community, the Cannes Film Festival proves to be a perfect place to provide a global platform for up-and-coming artists.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 14:31 IST
Walkers & Co. sets the stage for Carnatic fusion icon Mahesh Raghvan to make his performance debut at Cannes

Celebrating Indian creators and artists Walkers & Co. sets the stage for musician Mahesh Raghvan and his unique blend of Carnatic music to make its debut along the French riviera at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

As part of the brand's commitment to supporting emerging talent from the creator community, the Cannes Film Festival proves to be a perfect place to provide a global platform for up-and-coming artists. Representing Carnatic music with his own urbane blend, Raghvan represents the bold creator focused talent coming out of India.

Speaking on the association, Mahesh Raghvan said. ''Walkers & Co.'s unwavering dedication to empowering emerging talent from the creator community is an immense privilege to be associated with. Representing the brand at Cannes is a tremendous honor. It is a remarkable opportunity to witness the convergence of extraordinary talent and artists from around the world, exchanging profound insights and embracing diverse cultures. As an artist, I deeply appreciate the invaluable platform that allows my work to resonate globally and be heard by a wide audience.'' About Walkers & Co.: Walkers & Co. is a platform that celebrates those driven by self-belief, their identity, and with it, the interlinked idea of progress, both for themselves and the world. Such people are defined by their walk: the milestones, the journey, the resilience, the fluidity, and the learning & growth that comes with it. They are not lone rangers – in fact, the platform recognizes those who collaborate and work with partners, co-conspirators & ecosystems, thereby making a start, taking an action now, and enjoying being a story in progress, whether it is in the space of creativity, inclusion and diversity or sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081116/Mahesh_Raghvan.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023