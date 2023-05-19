Walkers & Co. sets the stage for Carnatic fusion icon Mahesh Raghvan to make his performance debut at Cannes

Celebrating Indian creators and artists Walkers & Co. sets the stage for musician Mahesh Raghvan and his unique blend of Carnatic music to make its debut along the French riviera at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

As part of the brand's commitment to supporting emerging talent from the creator community, the Cannes Film Festival proves to be a perfect place to provide a global platform for up-and-coming artists. Representing Carnatic music with his own urbane blend, Raghvan represents the bold creator focused talent coming out of India.

Speaking on the association, Mahesh Raghvan said. ''Walkers & Co.'s unwavering dedication to empowering emerging talent from the creator community is an immense privilege to be associated with. Representing the brand at Cannes is a tremendous honor. It is a remarkable opportunity to witness the convergence of extraordinary talent and artists from around the world, exchanging profound insights and embracing diverse cultures. As an artist, I deeply appreciate the invaluable platform that allows my work to resonate globally and be heard by a wide audience.'' About Walkers & Co.: Walkers & Co. is a platform that celebrates those driven by self-belief, their identity, and with it, the interlinked idea of progress, both for themselves and the world. Such people are defined by their walk: the milestones, the journey, the resilience, the fluidity, and the learning & growth that comes with it. They are not lone rangers – in fact, the platform recognizes those who collaborate and work with partners, co-conspirators & ecosystems, thereby making a start, taking an action now, and enjoying being a story in progress, whether it is in the space of creativity, inclusion and diversity or sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081116/Mahesh_Raghvan.jpg

