Left Menu

This is what Sanya Malhotra says about her film 'Kathal'

A Jackfruit Mystery' revolves around the theft of two prized jackfruits from the garden of a local politician in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, India.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 22:05 IST
This is what Sanya Malhotra says about her film 'Kathal'
Actor Sanya Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sanya Malhotra is out with her new film 'Kathal'. Helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' revolves around the theft of two prized jackfruits from the garden of a local politician in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, India. Amidst this investigation, a young police officer named Mahima finds herself at the centre of the mystery.

Sharing details about her role as a cop, Sanya wrote, "Playing the role of a cop wasn't easy, to be honest. I had to do a lot of background work to fit well into the character. I also learned a lot of things while trying to perfect my role. I also liked how my character was a female cop in a rural Indian setting, which is not seen very often. Kathal was yet another learning curve for me as an actress and artist." In the coming months, Sanya will be seen film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, Mrs and in the biopic Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023