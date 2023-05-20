Overgeared Chapter 180: Release date, time possible plotline and more

Overgeared is a comic that tells a story about players who fight each other to become the most powerful and wealthy. The main character, Grid, discovers that there is more to the game than just winning and making money. As he plays, Grid meets other players who have interesting personalities and stories. They team up to complete hard missions and fight strong enemies. Grid faces many difficulties and risks, but he uses his cleverness and determination to become a great player and a hero in the game. Fans of Overgeared are excitedly waiting for Chapter 180 to see what happens next in Grid's exciting adventure. Overgeared Chapter 180 is set to release on May 21, 2023.

What happened in Overgeared Chapter 179

The previous chapter focuses on Hurent, a Master Aura with exceptional control and abilities. He possesses super sensitivity, telepathy, and telekinesis within a ten-meter range. However, his mana usage is limited, and he experiences a one-hour cooldown after each use. Hurent is preparing for a player-versus-player battle against Grid, with millions of spectators anticipated. Youngwoo, Yura, and Jishuka form a cooperative team for PvP matches. Reporters hound Youngwoo with questions, and Yura reveals her true identity to him. The first match between Grid and Hurent takes place on Pearl Island, generating excitement from the crowd. Yura worries about one-sided cheering affecting Grid's morale. Despite this, Youngwoo remains unfazed by taunting. The duel between Grid and Hurent begins, with both sides eagerly watching the outcome. Hurent strikes Grid as he starts his sword dance, but Grid surprises him with a new sword technique. Hurent uses his aura to protect himself, aware of Grid's abilities and the cooldown of Grid's ranged ability. Grid closes the distance between them and continues his impressive sword dance, while Hurent focuses on defending himself.

What to expect in Overgeared Chapter 180

In Overgeared Chapter 180, the National Contest reaches its climax on a national holiday. Grid and Hurent participate in the PvP competition, which begins at 11 a.m. Tourists from other countries are amazed by the delivery of men's bicycles used by Grid and Hurent.

The battle between Grid and Hurent captivates hundreds of millions of spectators, and within just 5 seconds, Grid defeats Hurent, the 8th-ranked user, creating a sensation on the internet. The Tzedakah Syndicate, having already made billions of won from Satisfy, manipulated the situation to let Grid win. Grid's weapon, the nine flaws, exhibits incredible attack power, surprising Hurent. Lauel expresses his desire to follow Grid and become powerful. Hurent decides to strengthen himself by cutting Grid and his great blue sword. Meanwhile, Bondre, an ice mage, plans to defeat Grid in the Round of 16 using powerful freezing skills.

Overgeared Chapter 180 release schedule

Overgeared Chapter 180 is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2023, at 12:00 AM KST. The translated version of the manhwa will also be available on the same day. To cater to a global audience, the release will be available at different times worldwide.

Fans can access Overgeared Chapter 180 on the official website and app of Kakao Page. For English readers, Tapas is the platform to follow to read the manhwa. To cater to global audiences, the release will be available at different times worldwide. The release schedule for different time zones and regions is as follows:

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM on May 21, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM on May 22, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 12:00 AM on May 22, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 AM, May 21, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 PM on May 21, 2023

Philippines Time: 11:00 PM on May 21, 2023

Australia Time: 1:00 AM on May 21, 2023

Keep reading Devdiscourse to get updates on more Japanese mangas and Korean manhwas.

Also Read: Spy × Family Episode 81 release date, time, plotline and more