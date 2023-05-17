Spy × Family Episode 81 release date, time, plotline and more

Spy × Family, the highly anticipated Japanese manga series by Tatsuya Endo, has fans buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the release of Chapter 81. With its captivating storyline and a blend of action and comedy, the series has garnered a dedicated following around the world. In the previous chapter, tensions between the main characters, Loid and Yor, reached a boiling point, while a dangerous mission unfolded.

Recap of Spy × Family Episode 80

Chapter 80 kicked off with a misunderstanding between Loid and Yor, which quickly escalated into a heated argument fueled by Yor's hangover and an unexpected visit from Yuri Briar. Yor's frustration led her to express doubts about their marriage, just as Yuri entered the scene. Seizing the opportunity, Yuri attempted to further strain their relationship, but his plans were interrupted when Loid received an urgent call from Fiona at the hospital. Despite the tension, Loid had to rush out, leaving Yor and Yuri in an uneasy situation.

The storyline took a dramatic turn when Fiona revealed to Loid that a mole within WISE had escaped with sensitive documents that could jeopardize their operations and the safety of agents in Ostania. Simultaneously, Yuri learned about an undercover agent from Division 4 returning from Westalis with crucial information. Yuri and his fellow agents were tasked with intercepting this agent while also preventing any interference from WISE. This set the stage for a precarious situation with potentially far-reaching consequences.

What to expect in Spy × Family Chapter 81

In Spy × Family Chapter 81, readers can expect to witness the aftermath of the intense argument between Loid and Yor. This may lead to further domestic issues between them or, perhaps, a heartfelt conversation where they address their concerns and work to strengthen their relationship. The emotional dynamics between the characters will be explored, adding depth to their interactions and providing insight into their growth as a family.

On the professional front, Loid, known as Twilight, will be assigned the crucial mission of tracking down the mole and recovering the stolen documents. This undertaking will undoubtedly expose him to unexpected encounters and dangerous situations, intensifying the suspense and action of the story. Loid's intelligence, skills, and resourcefulness will be put to the test as he navigates the complexities of espionage and faces formidable adversaries.

Simultaneously, Yuri will embark on his mission to intercept the undercover agent from Division 4. With the directive to prevent any interference from WISE, there is a strong possibility of a confrontation between the SSS and WISE. This clash between the two organizations could escalate the tension and add further complexity to the mission, posing additional challenges for the characters involved.

Moreover, the coded file on Operation Stix might come into play, attracting the attention of other organizations or prompting heightened security measures within WISE. This intriguing element of the plot adds a layer of mystery and anticipation, suggesting the potential for surprising revelations and further plot twists.

Spy X Family Chapter 81 release schedule

Spy X Family Chapter 81 is set to release on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. Readers can follow Spy X Family Chapter 81 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am (Sunday, May 28)

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am (Sunday, May 28)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm (Sunday, May 28)

Central European Time: 4 pm (Sunday, May 28)

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm (Sunday, May 28)

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm (Sunday, May 28)

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 pm (Monday, May 29)

We will update this page with any new information about the chapter. Stay tuned for more updates on the Japanese manga by following Devdiscourse.

