Left Menu

Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne join Rami Malek in thriller 'Amateur'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 11:42 IST
Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne join Rami Malek in thriller 'Amateur'
Rachel Brosnahan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

''Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' star Rachel Brosnahan and veteran actor Laurence Fishburne will feature alongside Oscar winner Rami Malek in the upcoming thriller movie ''Amateur''.

To be directed by James Hawes of ''Slow Horses'' fame, the project is backed by 20th Century Studios.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, ''Outlander'' star Caitriona Balfe has also boarded the film's cast.

The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them.

When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.

Gary Spinelli penned the most recent draft of the movie, which will be produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson. Malek will also serve as an executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023