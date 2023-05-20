Tokyo Revengers Season 3: Tenjiku Arc to delight viewers with intense conflict and new characters

Fans of the popular anime series Tokyo Revengers have reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated Season 3, titled the Tenjiku Arc, is on its way. Following the exciting Christmas Showdown Arc in Season 2, this new installment will adapt the beloved Tenjiku arc from Ken Wakui's best-selling manga. A recently released teaser trailer and official visual featuring the arc's primary antagonist, Izana Kurokawa, have sent fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

The Tenjiku arc holds a special place in the hearts of Tokyo Revengers enthusiasts, even after the manga's conclusion. Comprising 66 out of 278 chapters, this new arc promises to captivate both long-time manga readers and anime viewers alike. It will showcase the intense conflict between Takemichi and Tetta Kisaki, which will ultimately lead to the series finale.

While an official release date for Tokyo Revengers Season 3 is yet to be confirmed, we can make an educated guess based on the previous seasons. Season 1 debuted in late 2021, followed by Season 2 in early 2023. Considering the pattern, it is likely that the third season will air in 2024. Crunchyroll is expected to be the streaming platform for the anime, and Liden Films will continue to produce the series.

Excitingly, Season 3 will introduce two new cast members to the Tokyo Revengers family. Nobunaga Shimazaki and Tetsu Inada will join the show as Izana Kurokawa and Kanji Mochizuki, respectively. Liden Films, the animation studio behind the previous seasons, will continue its work, with Koichi Hatsumi as the director, Yasuyuki Muto as the series composer, and Kenichi Onuki and Keiko Ota as the character designers. Hiroaki Tsutsumi will once again be responsible for the captivating music of Tokyo Revengers.

In the Tenjiku Arc, viewers will be introduced to the Tenjiku gang, led by the formidable Izana Kurokawa and Tetta Kiseki. Seeking revenge against the Tokyo Maji Gang (Toman), where Takemichi currently resides, the Tenjiku gang will pose a significant threat to the protagonist and his allies. Izana's inspiration for naming his delinquent kingdom Tenjiku comes from the historical Chinese novel "Journey to the West," where Tenjiku is also a historical Chinese name for India.

As we bid farewell to the previous season's Black Dragon arc, the series is now setting the stage for its grand finale. Takemichi has decided not to time travel again until he becomes the leader of Toman alongside Mikey, understanding the importance of preventing Mikey and Kisaki's expulsion from the gang. Season 2's finale, "When it rains, it pours," shows Takemichi sharing his intention to take over the Tokyo Manji Gang with Chifuyu upon returning to the past. Meanwhile, the Tenjiku gang initiates an attack on the Tokyo Manji Gang, with Takemichi and his division directly in their crosshairs.

The Tenjiku arc adaptation covers more than half of the Tokyo Revengers story, leaving only the Bonten arc and the final arc for future seasons. These remaining arcs, namely the Three Deities arc and the Kanto Manji arc, hold great significance as they bring the narrative to its climactic conclusion. In these arcs, Takemichi takes a bold step forward, forming his gang to confront Mikey and break the cycle of multiversal suffering.

Based on Ken Wakui's manga, Tokyo Revengers has been a thrilling ride since its publication in the Weekly Shonen Magazine from 2017 to 2022. Its English version published by Kodansha has attracted a dedicated fanbase around the world. The story revolves around Takemichi, who discovers the ability to leap twelve years back in time to his middle school days. Determined to change his life and save his girlfriend Hinata Tachibana from the clutches of the Tokyo Manji Gang, Takemichi embarks on a mission that takes him through time and into the heart of the dangerous underworld.

With the Tenjiku arc being brought to life, fans can expect intense battles, gripping storytelling, and further exploration of the complex relationships within the series. The rivalry between Takemichi and Tetta Kisaki will undoubtedly reach new heights as they clash, fueling the tension and driving the plot forward. The adaptation is set to showcase the strengths of the anime medium, delivering stunning animation and captivating voice performances that will bring Wakui's vision to life.

As Tokyo Revengers Season 3 approaches, fans eagerly await the continuation of this enthralling saga. The Tenjiku arc promises to be a major turning point in the story, with its action-packed sequences and emotional depth captivating audiences. While the release date for Season 3 remains speculative, the dedication of the production team and the talented cast ensure that the wait will be worthwhile.

