Veteran actor Sarath Babu no more

Veteran Telugu actor Sarath Babu died at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 71.

Sarath Babu was undergoing treatment at the hospital and the end came in the afternoon following multiple organ failure, sources said.

Sarath Babu, who acted in many films as lead actor, earned fame for his brilliant performance in various other roles.

Some of his well-known films include K Viswanath's 'Sagara Sangamam', 'Apathbandhavudu' and Nagarjuna-starrer 'Criminal'.

He has also starred in a number of Tamil movies, especially alongside superstar Rajinikanth in films including 'Mullum Malarum', 'Velaikkaran', 'Annamalai' and 'Muthu'.

The actor with a soft voice was known for his memorable roles including those in 'Mullum Malarum' and 'Nenjathai Killathey'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)