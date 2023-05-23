Left Menu

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone oozes oomph in green one-shoulder thigh-high slit satin dress

Actor Sunny Leone is currently in France for the premiere of her film 'Kennedy' at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Actor Sunny Leone is currently in France for the premiere of her film 'Kennedy' at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. On Monday, taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped a string of pictures of her first look.

"Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy," she captioned the post. Sunny looked drop dead gorgeous as she donned a one-shoulder thigh high slit green moss green satin dress by designer Maria Kokhia.

She opted for a soft glam makeup and accesosrized her look with minimal jewellery. Soon after she dropped the look, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Look like a baby doll," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Age like a fine wine."

"You look stunning, " a fan wrote. Sunny is all set to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes 2023.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

