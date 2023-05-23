Money Heist' spinoff series 'Berlin' updates and everything you need to know

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) has captivated audiences worldwide with its thrilling heists and complex characters. Although the original series has ended, fans of the show can rejoice as a spinoff series centered on the beloved character Berlin is in the works. Set to be released in December 2023, this spinoff promises to delve into Berlin's backstory and shed light on the formation of his character.

The Journey of Berlin: From Villain to Fan Favorite

Berlin, whose real name is Andrés de Fonollosa, was a terminally ill jewel thief and the second-in-command to the Professor, the mastermind behind the heists. Initially, Berlin's character was not intended to have any family connections to the Professor or any mention in the original script. However, the writers decided to incorporate a backstory and sibling relationship between the two characters at the end of part 1, based on the actors' proposals.

Berlin's popularity among the audience led to his return in flashbacks during part 3 of the series. The writers expressed regret over killing off the character in the original Money Heist and acknowledged that Berlin might have survived if they had known about the show's renewal. Now, the upcoming spinoff series offers a chance to explore Berlin's journey further and provide closure to his character.

What to Expect from Money Heist Prequel Berlin

In the announcement video released by Netflix, it becomes evident that Berlin's mark in the spinoff series will be precious jewels. The original series creator, Alex Pina, is back on board to write the spinoff, ensuring continuity and consistency in storytelling. During Netflix's 2022 Tudum event, Pina and Pedro Alonso, the actor who portrays Berlin, discussed the upcoming spinoff and hinted at what fans can expect.

Berlin will take viewers on a trip through the character's golden years, showcasing his wild escapades and romantic endeavors as he traveled across Europe. This spinoff series will shed light on Berlin's life before he joined forces with the Professor, Tokyo, and the rest of the gang to execute the infamous heist on the Royal Mint of Spain. White-collar crimes, tension, travel, romance, and a surprising sense of humor are promised to make this series a captivating addition to the Money Heist universe.

The Cast of the Money Heist Prequel Berin

Pedro Alonso returns to reprise his role as Berlin in the spinoff series, bringing his charismatic portrayal of the character to the forefront once again. Joining him are talented actors and actresses who will portray new characters in Berlin's story. Michelle Jenner takes on the role of Keila, Begoña Vargas becomes Cameron, Julio Peña embodies Roi, Tristán Ulloa portrays Damián, and Joel Sánchez steps into the character of Bruce. While it remains uncertain if other stars from the original series will make appearances, the cast promises to deliver compelling performances under the guidance of Pina and his team of writers. The series is co-written by Pina, David Oliva, David Barrocal, and Esther Martinez Lobato.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to delve deeper into the captivating world of Berlin and witness the events that shaped this fan-favorite character. Watch the trailer below.