Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:39 IST
Prince Harry Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry on Tuesday lost a bid to legally challenge the British government's decision not to allow him to pay for police protection while he is in the United Kingdom.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, was stripped of the police security usually afforded to royal figures after he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from their official roles in 2020 to move to the United States.

The High Court in London, which last year already agreed he should be allowed to challenge an original decision to end the protection, ruled he could not also seek a judicial review over whether to let him pay for the specialist police officers himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

