Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani back in Mumbai after vacation

The power couple of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have returned to India after their vacation.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:23 IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The power couple of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have returned to India after their vacation. On Tuesday, the 'Shershah' actors, papped at the airport hand-in-hand, donning casual outfits.

Sidharth was dressed in a black tee and a matching pair of pants. The actor also sported black sunglasses and an oversized green shirt. At the same time, Kiara wore a white corset. She accessorized her look with a pink handbag and opted for no makeup. Reportedly, the lovebirds were vacationing in Kyoto, Japan. A fan account of Sidharth Malhotra dropped a picture of the couple sharing smiles with their fans.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception. They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. She also has 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

