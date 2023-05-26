Left Menu

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump in new mirror selfies

Actor Ileana D'Cruz is currently enjoying a new phase of her life, pregnancy. Recently the actor announced the news that she is expecting her first child and surprised all her fans.

On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of mirror selfies in which she could be seen flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the pictures, "It's all about angles."

The 'Main Tera Hero' actor donned an all-black outfit and could be seen in a no-make-up look. Ileana is quite an active social media user and keeps sharing glimpses from her pregnancy diaries with her fans.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Although the couple has still not made their relationship official. Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda. (ANI)

