Left Menu

Isabella Rossellini graces Cannes for Italian grave robber drama 'La Chimera'

Set in the 1980s, "La Chimera" follows the ups and down of Arthur and the grave robbers, known as tombarola, as they look for ancient tombs with any antiques they can sell illicitly. "Where I grew up it was common to hear stories of secret finds, clandestine digs and mysterious adventures," the Italian director said on the film's website.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 21:51 IST
Isabella Rossellini graces Cannes for Italian grave robber drama 'La Chimera'

Film legend Isabella Rossellini graced the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet on Friday for the premiere of Italian drama "La Chimera," director Alice Rohrwacher's third attempt to take home the top prize against 20 other competitors this year. British actor Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in "The Crown," stars as Arthur, an English-speaking archaeologist who gets involved with a group of ancient grave robbers.

Rossellini plays his girlfriend's mother, while Brazilian actor Carol Duarte is Arthur's new love interest, Italia. Set in the 1980s, "La Chimera" follows the ups and down of Arthur and the grave robbers, known as tombarola, as they look for ancient tombs with any antiques they can sell illicitly.

"Where I grew up it was common to hear stories of secret finds, clandestine digs and mysterious adventures," the Italian director said on the film's website. "You only had to stay at the bar until late at night or stop at a country inn to hear about so-and-so who'd uncovered a Villanovan tomb with his tractor." The film is shot with three film formats - 35 mm, Super16 and 16mm - to give different impressions based on the scene.

Rohrwacher is one of a record seven female directors looking to win the Palme d'Or at the closing ceremony on Saturday night. She made a name for herself with her 2014 entry for the prize, "The Wonders," followed by 2018's "Happy as Lazzaro."

"My jaw dropped when I actually saw her talent," Rossellini said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week. "I was impressed by the way she takes a personal approach without departing from the tradition of the great Italian masters," added the 70-year-old Italian-American actor.

Critics were enchanted by the film, with Britain's The Guardian newspaper giving it five out of five stars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023