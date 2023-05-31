A source of great eternal pride: Ayan Mukerji as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' completes 10 years

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji says the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer ''Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'', which completed 10 years on Wednesday, represents a piece of his ''heart and soul''.

Released on May 31, 2013, ''Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'' was Mukerji's second feature after he made his directorial debut with 2009's ''Wake Up Sid'', also starring Kapoor.

''YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that... Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me,'' the filmmaker wrote in a post on Instagram.

Also starring Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, the romantic comedy followed the stories of four friends -- Bunny (Kapoor), Naina (Padukone), Avi (Kapur) and Aditi (Koechlin) as they go through the various adventures life has in store for them.

Mukerji, 39, revealed that he has never seen ''Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'' from ''beginning to end, since the day it released''. ''But when I'm older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie at least once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie!'' he added.

The filmmaker said even today, people recognise him more for ''Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'' than ''Wake Up Sid'' and his most recent directorial ''Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva''.

''So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years!'' he added.

Later in the day, Padukone shared some snippets from the film on her Instagram Stories and called it ''a piece of my heart and soul''. Karan Johar, who backed the film under his banner Dharma Productions, described ''Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'' as ''a special story''.

''Time flies... especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and pulse of the generation and many more to come... And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!! #10YearsOfYJHD,'' Johar wrote on Instagram.

Koechlin also celebrated the film's milestone moment on Instagram and said she will always cherish the memories she made while working on the movie.

''How we've all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can't imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can't follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations,'' the 39-year-old actor wrote.

Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, who played Koechlin's love interest and husband Taran, marked the film's 10th anniversary with a witty post.

''Happy 10th Anniversary Kalks! @kalkikanmani @deepikapadukone @adityaroykapur @ayan_mukerji @evelyn_sharma #yjhd @tanviazmiofficial @karanjohar'' he wrote.

''Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'' also featured late Farooq Shaikh and Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles.

