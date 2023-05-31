Anupria Goenka opens up about 'Asur 2'

And the wait is finally over. The team of 'Asur' is back with the second season. In the show, the audience will see Anupria reprising the role of Naina Nair in the new season.

On how closely she relates to the character, Anupria said, "There is a lot of similarity between me and Naina. I relate to her in the sense that I'm also very strong-headed, I'm very opinionated, I don't shy away from my opinions but at the same time I'm extremely vulnerable sometimes, and I show my vulnerability too. I have my own struggles with right and wrong, my value systems. But through Naina, I was able to touch upon that part, that one can cross a line for what they believe in." 'Asur' is set in the backdrop of Varanasi and revolves around Nikhil Nair, a forensic expert-turned-teacher, who finds himself amidst brutal serial killings. The first season was dropped in 2020.

Apart from Anupria, the show stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and Riddhi Dogra. (ANI)

