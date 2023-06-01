'Socho Zara' is a beautiful timeless composition: Akriti Kakar on her latest track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 1 (ANI) After entertaining us with some popular tracks like 'Saturday Saturday', 'Mohabbat Aapse', 'Khudaya Khair' and many more, singer Akriti Kakar has recently collaborated with composer Lalit Pandit and singer Javed Ali for a new track 'Socho Zara'. The music video also features actors Sahil Phull and Neet Mahal. Speaking about the track Akriti said, "'Socho Zara' is a very beautiful timeless composition, the kind that is very essential in times of today.

Sharing her experience of working with Lalit Pandit, Akriti added, "The legendary Lalit ji has composed it and produced it in a stunning contemporary manner. We did rehearsals for the song before recording it, unlike how most songs are recorded nowadays. So, for me, it was a new, very fun yet learning experience. I look forward to working with Lalit ji soon again. There's always so much to learn." Meanwhile, on the work front Akriti is known for her songs in movies such as 'Dus', 'Rocky', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Namastey London', 'Welcome', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Billu', 'Aa Dekhen Zara', 'We Are Family', 'Jism 2', 'Rangbaaz', '2 States', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Sultan:The Saviour', and others. (ANI)

