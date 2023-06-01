Left Menu

'Socho Zara' is a beautiful timeless composition: Akriti Kakar on her latest track

After entertaining us with some popular tracks like 'Saturday Saturday', 'Mohabbat Aapse', 'Khudaya Khair' and many more, singer Akriti Kakar has recently collaborated with composer Lalit Pandit and singer Javed Ali for a new track 'Socho Zara'. The music video also features actors Sahil Phull and Neet Mahal.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:03 IST
'Socho Zara' is a beautiful timeless composition: Akriti Kakar on her latest track
Socho Zara (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 1 (ANI) After entertaining us with some popular tracks like 'Saturday Saturday', 'Mohabbat Aapse', 'Khudaya Khair' and many more, singer Akriti Kakar has recently collaborated with composer Lalit Pandit and singer Javed Ali for a new track 'Socho Zara'. The music video also features actors Sahil Phull and Neet Mahal. Speaking about the track Akriti said, "'Socho Zara' is a very beautiful timeless composition, the kind that is very essential in times of today.

Sharing her experience of working with Lalit Pandit, Akriti added, "The legendary Lalit ji has composed it and produced it in a stunning contemporary manner. We did rehearsals for the song before recording it, unlike how most songs are recorded nowadays. So, for me, it was a new, very fun yet learning experience. I look forward to working with Lalit ji soon again. There's always so much to learn." Meanwhile, on the work front Akriti is known for her songs in movies such as 'Dus', 'Rocky', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Namastey London', 'Welcome', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Billu', 'Aa Dekhen Zara', 'We Are Family', 'Jism 2', 'Rangbaaz', '2 States', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Sultan:The Saviour', and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023