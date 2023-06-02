Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour

Beyoncé's fans, collectively known as the "BeyHive," are going savage to catch a glimpse of her during her "Renaissance World Tour". Money and distance are no object when your idol beckons in 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

UK's ITV commissions review after presenter resignation row

British broadcaster ITV has commissioned an external review of presenter Phillip Schofield's resignation, the company said on Wednesday, after the 61-year-old admitted to lying about a relationship with a young worker. The probe was first reported by PA Media on Wednesday.

'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted on two rape counts

"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was convicted on Wednesday of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home. A jury deadlocked on another charge that Masterson raped a third woman between 2001 and 2003, said Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood actors before labor talks

A search for Wes Anderson on YouTube turns up trailers that the famed director with a distinctive style appears to have made for adaptations of "Star Wars," "Harry Potter" and "The Lord of the Rings" featuring Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and other stars. Artificial intelligence allowed people with no real actors and far smaller resources than major Hollywood studios to generate the fake movie trailers, feeding debate on the issue that will be on the bargaining table when the SAG-AFTRA actors union begins labor talks with studios on June 7.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' spins new spider worlds

American film-producing and writing duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were determined to weave a combination of art and heart into Sony Picture's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and that meant broadening the stories of the Spider people. For their sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," they have sought to build new worlds to immerse audiences in a web of animated adventure.

'The Rock' will return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning for an as yet untitled "Fast & Furious" movie as Luke Hobbs, the actor announced on Twitter on Thursday, after bowing out of the successful franchise in 2021 due to differences with star Vin Diesel. "Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise," Johnson said in a video message from Hawaii, wearing a lei.

How 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' found a sound of its own

While songwriter Justin Tranter has attained success by penning hit pop anthems like Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Imagine Dragons' "Believer," writing music for the Paramount+ prequel "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" took him in a new direction.

For the 10-part musical TV series based on the famous 1978 film "Grease," Tranter wrote 30 original tracks - most of which weren't in the vein of the pop songs for which he is known.

Actor Al Pacino, 83, expecting his fourth child

Oscar winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, a representative for the actor confirmed on Wednesday. Citing sources, celebrity news website TMZ said Pacino's girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant. It added that Pacino had been linked to Alfallah, 29, since April last year.

