New movie based on Sarat Chandra’s cult classic ‘Datta’ to release soon

Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali classic 'Datta', adapted for the big screen again with popular actor Rituparna Sengupta cast in the main lead, will be released in theatres on June 16. It was earlier adapted into films in 1951 and in 1976. Speaking about the period film, debutant director Nirmal Chakraborty said, he is fond of literary classics by doyens like Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay as they offer ample scope to filmmakers to dish out a narrative in the language of cinema which can be appreciated by the audience. "We decided we would not compromise on authenticity of the look and feel of the period. The heroine actor Rituparna Sengupta has fitted very well into the role of Bijoya, a beautiful, smart, emotional, kind hearted woman who is also rude at times," Chakraborty said. Sengupta has essayed the role of 'Bijoya', a liberated and affluent Brahmo woman, whose father 'Banamali' had informally engaged her to 'Naren', the son of his friend 'Jagdish'. But 'Bijoya' has a soft corner for Bilash Bihari, son of another friend of 'Banamali'. Despite having a negative impression about 'Naren', the scenario starts changing when she meets actually gets to know him. 'Naren', a doctor by profession, turns out be a compassionate, brilliant man whom she eventually starts loving. ''Characters like Bijoya can be found even now," the director said.

'Datta' also has acclaimed actors Joy Sengupta and Saheb Chatterjee in two other pivotal roles. Sengupta told PTI, she loves to be associated with cinematic adaptations of literary works and nothing can be more satisfying than essaying the protagonist of a classic such as 'Datta' penned by a colossus like Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay who had portrayed women with considerable compassion and empathy.

''I am happy and proud that something phenomenal has been done. The director tried to create a simple story on celluloid with passion and honesty. The trailer of this film has already been viewed by over 80,000 people and got overwhelming reaction,'' Sengupta said. The actress with a smile added "I hope people won't compare this film with any previous work on this classic". She was referring to questions if her portrayal of 'Bijoya's' character in 'Datta' can be compared with previous portrayals like the one by Suchitra Sen in 1976 . Suchitra Sen's role in the movie where her co-actors were Saumitra Chatterjee and Utpal Dutt, with memorable music by Hemanta Mukherjee, was supposed to be an all time classic even though the plot deviated from Sarat Chandra's original novel. ''We have done extensive research to pay attention to the minutest of the details of the period," Chakraborty said.

To retain the feel of the period, furniture, dress, manners were scrutinised minutely. The dialogues however had to be simplified to make it resonate with a 21st century audience, he said. Sengupta is herself producing the film which is being presented by veteran director Prabhat Roy who had given her the first big hit in her career 'Shwet Pathorer Thala' (The white marble plate) in 1992.

