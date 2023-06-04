"I have a tendency to put on my left shoe first," says Brett Lee on his superstitious beliefs

Former Australian bowler Brett Lee shared his opinion on superstition and whether he believes in it. He said that he has certain beliefs and it all started when he scored a few wickets. He said, "Sometimes, I have the tendency to put my left shoe on first, which has become a routine for me. It all started when I happened to score a few wickets after doing so, and I didn't want to risk displeasing any higher powers or gods."

He further spoke about his superstitious beliefs and shared an incident. He added, "Rather than being overly superstitious, it has become a habitual part of my pre-game routine. I remember one match where I faced a player named Neil Mackenzie from South Africa, who was extremely superstitious."

"On one occasion, he went to bat in a test match and scored a century, but what made it peculiar was that all the toilet seats were lifted up. As a result, every time we had to bat afterwards, all the toilet seats had to remain up. It was a silly superstition," said Brett Lee. Ace cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle appeared on a comedy-based reality show and shared a few memories associated with their sports careers.

In a hilarious conversation, Brett Lee also shared if he faces conflicts at home, like in India, concerning the TV remote. As most men are keen on watching cricket while women at home are fond of enjoying their favourite TV shows. Commenting on the same, he said, "Everything is now accessible on our phones. So, you'd find yourself sitting there, and the kids absolutely love the phone. They'll constantly be pressing buttons. Personally, I don't watch much cricket while I am home. I don't indulge in sports much because I work extensively in the media, particularly covering cricket, which is a fantastic job. But when I'm home, I usually have music playing in the background while the boys are engrossed in their play." (ANI)

