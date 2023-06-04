Sulochana epitomised loving mother on screen: Maha governor; cremation with state honours on June 5

Noted actor Sulochana Latkar will be cremated with state honours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday as condolences poured in from various sections.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais remembered the actor as the one who epitomised a kind and loving mother.

''Smt Sulochana Didi immortalized many characters through her stellar performances. She was a noble soul both on and off the screen. Convey my deepest condolences on her demise,'' he said in a condolence message.

The well-known actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema died due to a prolonged illness at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 94 years.

In his condolence message, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said in Sulochana's death the film industry had lost an artiste who exuded strength and innocence. She carved a niche for herself with her portrayal of various characters in Hindi and Marathi cinema in a career spanning more than six decades, Pawar said.

CM Shinde said the film industry had lost a motherly figure, adding that she had good relations with families in both Hindi and Marathi film industries.

The film industry has lost an evergreen artiste, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

The death of Sulochana didi was the end of a glorious era in Marathi and Hindi cinema, said senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Her last rites will be held at 5 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

Some of Latkar's notable films are ''Sasurvas'', ''Vahinichya Bangdya'', and ''Dhakti Jau'' in Marathi and ''Aaye Din Bahar Ke'', ''Gora Aur Kala'', ''Devar'', ''Talaash'', and ''Azaad'', in Hindi.

In Bollywood, the actor largely played on-screen mother to lead stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan.

She featured in Hindi blockbuster hits such as ''Heera'', ''Reshma Aur Shera'', ''Jaani Dushman'', ''Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai'', ''Jhonny Mera Naam'', ''Kati Patang'', Mere Jeevan Saathi'', ''Prem Nagar'', and ''Bhola Bhala''.

Latkar was honoured with Padma Shri in 1999. She is survived by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)