Succession: Creator Jesse Armstrong explores future of Roy kids after series' grand finale

Succession Season 4, the highly anticipated finale of the critically acclaimed series, concludes the captivating journey that has enthralled viewers for five years. As the fate of Waystar and the Roy family hangs in the balance, a surprising turn of events unfolds.

Shiv's change of heart during the final episode vote results in GoJo acquiring the media company, and Tom Wambsgans emerges as the pliable but competent American CEO, thanks to Lukas Matsson. Meanwhile, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman strive to gather board votes to block the GoJo deal. Visiting Caroline's estate in Barbados, they receive a tip from Greg that Shiv will not be chosen as CEO. In a united effort, the siblings allow Kendall to take over and form a voting bloc. Upon returning to New York, they discover Tom has been selected as CEO. Desperate to sway the board, they reach a tie vote on selling to GoJo, with Shiv's deciding vote remaining. However, Shiv has doubts about Kendall's abilities and ultimately votes in favor of the deal, leaving Kendall devastated. Tom is appointed CEO, Shiv stands by his side, and Roman accepts the reality that none of them were worthy successors. Kendall is left contemplating his uncertain future.

During an interview with Collider, show creator Jesse Armstrong discussed the futures of the Roy children in Succession and stated, "I thought about all their stories. You know, they don’t end. They will carry on. But it’s sort of where this show loses interest in them because they’ve lost what they wanted, which was to succeed — which, you know, was this prize that their father held out."

Speaking about Roman, Armstrong believes Roman will return to his life of empty debauchery, ending up right where he started. He was always meant to be a playboy jerk with a few nasty instincts and funny jokes, and this detour was just a temporary diversion.

Armstrong said, "In a reductive, brutal way, Roman ends up exactly where he started. He is that guy still. And he maybe easily could have been a playboy jerk with some slightly nasty instincts, and some quite funny jokes. He could’ve stayed in a bar, being that guy. And this has been a bit of a detour in his life, I would say."

Siobhan, on the other hand, still holds power in some form and can manipulate things, but at a great cost. Armstrong mentioned, "Shiv is still in play, I’d say, in a rather terrifying, frozen emotionally barren place. But she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat. I mean, there’s gonna be some movement there. There’s still a lot of that game to play out, but that’s where we leave it. And it feels like it’s going to be hard to progress for them, emotionally, given the things they’ve said about each other."

As for Kendall, the prodigal son, he is seen utterly defeated and contemplating his future in the final scene. Armstrong stated, "For Kendall, this will never stop being the central event of his life, the central days of his life, central couple of years of his life. Maybe he could go on and start a company, or do a thing. But the chances of him achieving the sort of corporate status that his dad achieved are very low. And I think that will mark his whole life.”

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more Hollywood series!

Source: Collider

Also Read: Joker 2: Behind-the-scenes and trailer reveal exciting details