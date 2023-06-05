Joker 2: Behind-the-scenes and trailer reveal exciting details

Joker 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the hit film Joker, is currently in production and set to release in 2024. DC fans are buzzing with excitement over a recently released video that offers a glimpse into the world of Joker and how Batman might fit into it.

The original Joker film, released in 2019, captivated audiences with its psychological thriller storyline. It depicted the transformation of Arthur Fleck, a failed clown, and comedian, into the notorious villain Joker. The movie explored the descent of Fleck into madness and his subsequent influence on the oppressed citizens of the dark and unequal Gotham City.

Joker was a massive success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and earning Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for his exceptional portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime. The sequel, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, sees Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, with Todd Phillips returning to direct and co-write alongside Scott Silver. However, what has fans even more thrilled is the addition of Lady Gaga to the DC universe.

Lady Gaga will be playing the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn in Joker 2. We've already been treated to an official first look at her in action, as well as behind-the-scenes photos of her donning the full Harley Quinn costume.

As fans eagerly await the release of Joker 2, let's delve into everything we know about the film, also known as Joker: Folie à Deux. Warner Bros has confirmed that the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on October 4, 2024, barring any delays.

Filming for the sequel began in December 2022, and director Todd Phillips celebrated the occasion by revealing the first look at Joaquin Phoenix back in character as Arthur Fleck.

While waiting for updates on the sequel, fans have been unleashing their creativity by envisioning what Joker 2 could look like. They have shared imaginative designs and fan art, speculating on various aspects of the film, including Lady Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn.

One particular fan-made teaser trailer has caught everyone's attention. Created by a YouTube user called Stryder HD, the trailer, titled "First Look Trailer," provides a glimpse into what Joker 2 might entail. It cleverly uses footage from the first Joker movie to remind viewers of Arthur Fleck's story, as well as scenes from A Star Is Born to tease Lady Gaga's involvement as Harley Quinn. The trailer also hints at Batman's possible presence, utilizing footage from DCEU films like The Dark Knight and The Batman to give us an idea of how a Joker sequel involving the Caped Crusader might unfold. Notably, it employs Deepfake technology to merge Joaquin Phoenix's likeness with Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight.

Additionally, Recent set photos from Joker: Folie à Deux have also sparked excitement among fans. The images seem to confirm the involvement of another prominent Batman villain, Two-Face. Translated from the original Spanish, the caption attached to one of the photos reads, "According to this image from the set of #JokerFolieADeux, #HarveyDent would make his debut in the universe of this #Joker. A banner is seen that reads, 'Harvey Dent is the clown.'" Harvey Dent, the character who eventually becomes the villainous Two-Face, adds a new layer of anticipation to the film and suggests a deeper connection to the Batman universe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hype (@thehypefilo)

Harvey Dent, a well-known character in the Batman universe, has been portrayed in various Batman films, including Tim Burton's and Christopher Nolan's trilogies. While it remains to be seen how extensively Joker 2 will explore Dent's journey, his inclusion adds a narrative connection to the source material. The sequel has already embraced this approach by incorporating the beloved character Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga, who confirmed her role through a musical teaser in August 2022.

As the production of Joker 2 continues, fans can't help but wonder how these new elements will come together. Will the sequel maintain the same distinct feel as the original film or venture into a different direction? Only time will reveal the answers.

With the return of Joaquin Phoenix as the captivating Arthur Fleck, the addition of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, and the debut of Two-Face, Joker 2 promises to be a thrilling continuation of the dark and twisted story that left audiences in awe. Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for theatrical release on October 4, 2024.

Stay tuned for updates on more Hollywood movies!

Also Read: The Night Manager Season 2 (Hindi version) releasing soon! New twists and loyalty tests await