Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

Cine artiste and television personality Kollam Sudhi died and three other artistes suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident here in the wee hours of Monday, police said. Police said the car in which Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh were travelling, collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4.30 AM. ''It was a head-on-collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,'' police told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sudhi.

Sources close to Sudhi's family said the body will be taken to the office of a private channel in Kochi for the public and the colleagues to pay homage. Later in the evening, it will be taken to Kottayam. The accident took place while the artists were on their way back from a shoot for the channel.

''The funeral will be held tomorrow at his wife's house in Kottayam,'' family sources said.

Sudhi is survived by his wife and two sons.

Police said the actor was sitting in the front seat of the car. The condition of other artistes is stable as of now, police added. Sudhi has earlier narrated the struggles he faced in his life. 'Kattapanayile Hrithik Roshan', 'Kuttanadan Marppapa', 'Theeta rappayi', 'Vakathirivu, An International Local Story' and 'Keshu ee veedinte nadhan' are among the 40-odd movies he acted in.

Sudhi was known for his comedy roles in numerous television programmes on various channels.

