Left Menu

Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

The accident took place while the artists were on their way back from a shoot for the channel.The funeral will be held tomorrow at his wifes house in Kottayam, family sources said.Sudhi is survived by his wife and two sons.Police said the actor was sitting in the front seat of the car.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 05-06-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:31 IST
Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident
  • Country:
  • India

Cine artiste and television personality Kollam Sudhi died and three other artistes suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident here in the wee hours of Monday, police said. Police said the car in which Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh were travelling, collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4.30 AM. ''It was a head-on-collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,'' police told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sudhi.

Sources close to Sudhi's family said the body will be taken to the office of a private channel in Kochi for the public and the colleagues to pay homage. Later in the evening, it will be taken to Kottayam. The accident took place while the artists were on their way back from a shoot for the channel.

''The funeral will be held tomorrow at his wife's house in Kottayam,'' family sources said.

Sudhi is survived by his wife and two sons.

Police said the actor was sitting in the front seat of the car. The condition of other artistes is stable as of now, police added. Sudhi has earlier narrated the struggles he faced in his life. 'Kattapanayile Hrithik Roshan', 'Kuttanadan Marppapa', 'Theeta rappayi', 'Vakathirivu, An International Local Story' and 'Keshu ee veedinte nadhan' are among the 40-odd movies he acted in.

Sudhi was known for his comedy roles in numerous television programmes on various channels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023