Everything is good, legal action taken against reckless driver: Rubina Dilaik posts update after accident

A day after she met with a road accident, TV star Rubina Dilaik on Sunday said she is doing fine, adding legal action was taken against the reckless driver.Her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla on Saturday shared the news of Dilaiks accident on Twitter.In a follow-up tweet, Dilaik said she was in a state of shock after a truck hit her car.Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 13:31 IST
Rubina Dilaik Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
A day after she met with a road accident, TV star Rubina Dilaik on Sunday said she is doing fine, adding legal action was taken against the ''reckless'' driver.

Her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla on Saturday shared the news of Dilaik's accident on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Dilaik said she was in a state of shock after a truck hit her car.

''Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good... ''Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road. Rules r for our own safety! (sic)'' the ''Bigg Boss 14'' winner wrote on the microblogging site.

Shukla had shared pictures of the vehicles post the accident on his Twitter account, urging concerned authorities to take action against perpetrators.

''Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. ''More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action! @RubiDilaik (sic)'' he had said in the tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

