Kim Seon-ho returns to silver screen in the action noir film ‘The Childe’

Following a two-year hiatus from the entertainment industry due to personal controversy, actor Kim Seon-ho is making a remarkable comeback with the much-anticipated action noir film, "The Childe."

Expressing his remorse for the controversy surrounding his personal life, Kim spoke candidly during a recent group interview with local reporters in Jung District, central Seoul. He stated, "I am very sorry to have caused controversy and am grateful for this chance to return to acting. During the time I took a break from acting, I have had a lot of time to reflect on myself. I am very thankful for everyone who has stood by me and my fans, and to director Park Hoon-jung for giving me this chance with 'The Childe.'"

Kim Seon-ho, who initially gained recognition for his theater performances before making his onscreen debut in 2017, rose to prominence through his roles in popular dramas such as "Start-Up" (2020) and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021). However, in 2021, Kim Seon-ho became involved in controversy when his ex-girlfriend accused him of pressuring her to undergo an abortion. Despite subsequent revelations that the decision had been mutually agreed upon, Kim faced significant backlash and was removed from advertisements and upcoming projects. Making a genuine comeback proved challenging for the actor until now.

"The Childe" centers around underground boxer Marco, portrayed by Kang Tae-joo, who finds himself pursued by Kim's character, the enigmatic and relentless pursuer known as Childe. Intrigued by the script and fueled by director Park's unwavering faith in him, Kim eagerly embraced the role.

Regarding his reasons for accepting the part, Kim revealed, "It was a well-paced and entertaining story, which I cannot really go into detail about because it would be all spoilers—but I was drawn to the characterization of Childe. And director Park really believed in me and even immediately after the unfortunate controversy, he told me that he would go forward with me as the titular Childe. I was grateful for that faith and wanted to embody the character as best as I could."

Director Park Hoon-jung, known for his critically and commercially successful films such as "New World" (2013), "V.I.P." (2017), and "The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion" (2018), forged a strong bond with Kim during the filming of "The Childe." The two have since become personal friends and are currently collaborating on an upcoming project titled "Tyrant."

Recalling their camaraderie, Kim shared, "I took walks with director Park during the filming of 'The Childe,' and we had a lot of meaningful conversations. The upcoming project we are working on is titled 'Tyrant' and is set for release probably in the next year. I came to participate in 'Tyrant' while talking to Park on one of our walks. He offered me a role in the film after I expressed how interesting it sounded."

Kim's journey as an actor is driven by his constant self-reflection and the pursuit of his best self. While he doesn't have a specific role model, he aims to draw from the strengths and positive aspects of the many great actors who have preceded him.

"I am always looking into myself to find what my strengths and flaws are, and I hope to draw the strengths and positive parts of all the great actors who have come before me and build on that," expressed Kim. "In my next project, for instance, I want to broaden the spectrum for the kind of acting I can accomplish."

"The Childe" is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2023.

Also Read: YG Entertainment breaks silence on rumors of Jennie Kim's offer in Marvel project