Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra takes out some time to have fun with family, share adorable pictures

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying some family time in Liverpool. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her recent trip with her husband, daughter Malti, mom Madhu Chopra, and her in-laws.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 09:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 09:37 IST
Priyanka Chopra takes out some time to have fun with family, share adorable pictures
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying some family time in Liverpool. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her recent trip with her husband, daughter Malti, mom Madhu Chopra, and her in-laws. In the pictures, it seems everyone is having all fun. In the series of photographs, Priyanka shared glimpses of her entire trip and train ride.

Priyanka can be seen sitting next to her husband Nick in the first image she posted. While Nick takes a photo of them while they are on a boat cruise, the actress is seen pouting and wearing a hat. The following image shows Priyanka standing beside her friend Tamanna Dutt. Malti Marie, the daughter of Priyanka and Nick, is shown in the third photo opening a green purse while sitting on a tiny white chair. She looks adorable in a pink dress. The following image depicts Nick, Priyanka, and their family at the station. Nick is seen carrying the suitcases while Priyanka is holding baby Malti.

In the next photograph, Priyanka is seen showing Malti the beautiful scenery outside the train's window. The following two photos also capture Malti looking out of the train window and enjoying the trip with another kid. Malti can be seen having fun in a miniature pool in another image, and in the next, she can be seen walking to the car while clutching her father Nick's hand.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas were shown smiling and posing together in the other photograph. While sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Magic.... #family"

Nick responded with a heart emoji. Earlier, Nick also shared an adorable picture with his daughter which went viral on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023