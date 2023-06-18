Dharmendra adds 'chaar chaand' to grandson Karan Deol's wedding with his dance to dhol beats

Veteran actor Dharmendra attended the wedding of his grandson Karan Deol on Sunday. He looked happiest. In the viral images and videos, the 'Sholay' star is seen dancing to the beats of dhol.

Bobby Deol was also seen dancing along with his father. The cool grandfather was dressed in a brown suit that he paired with a Punjbai-style red turban.

The groom and his family arrived at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, where the wedding festivities are currently taking place. Karan made his way to the wedding venue on a ghodi for the baarat. In the papped images, he is seen beaming with joy.

Groom's father Sunny Deol looked dapper in a green-hued kurta and a red turban. Bobby Deol also posed for shutterbugs in a powder blue sherwani that he paired with a red turban.

On Friday, the grandfather-grandson duo made the pre-wedding function, sangeet ceremony, extra special with their dance to the iconic song 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'. Karan and Drisha's pre-wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019 ((ANI)

