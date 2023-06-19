Left Menu

Shahid, Kriti's untitled movie to now release in December

The release of the untitled film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has been postponed to December 7, the makers announced on Monday.The romance drama, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was previously scheduled to hit the screens in October.Maddock Films, one of the production houses behind the film, shared the new release date on its official Twitter page.Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2023 10:06 IST
The release of the untitled film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has been postponed to December 7, the makers announced on Monday.

The romance drama, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was previously scheduled to hit the screens in October.

Maddock Films, one of the production houses behind the film, shared the new release date on its official Twitter page.

''Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! ''Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock Films production. Stay tuned,'' the banner said in the tweet.

Billed as ''an impossible love story'', the movie will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

