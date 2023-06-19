Left Menu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur romances together in 'Tum Se Milke'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru''s new song 'Tum Se Milke' is out now. It is sung by ace singer Mohit Chauhan. Composed by Gaurav Chatterji and Sai Kabir, the song is penned by Sai Kabir.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 21:30 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur romances together in 'Tum Se Milke'
Tum Se Milke starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru''s new song 'Tum Se Milke' is out now. It is sung by ace singer Mohit Chauhan. Composed by Gaurav Chatterji and Sai Kabir, the song is penned by Sai Kabir. While talking about the track, Mohit said, "It has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with Gaurav Chatterji and Sai Kabir on this song."

He added, "The song has been beautifully picturised on this quirky couple Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. 'Tum Se Milke' is a song that will touch your heart and transport you to experience the feeling of love. I am thrilled for the audience to experience the magic we have created." "Working on 'Tum Se Milke' has been a delightful journey. Sai Kabir's heartfelt lyrics and Mohit Chauhan's soulful voice have added immense depth to the song", Gaurav said.

Sharing more about the song he commented, "While at its onset it's a beautiful love ballad, it also has traces of melancholy and the feeling of longing to it, which makes it a perfect romantic number. It's been a wonderful experience composing for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'." Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023