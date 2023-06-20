Left Menu

Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

As a champion for some of todays biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop. The honour Dre is receiving will be presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an indelible impact on the art and culture of hip-hop.DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama will provide music for Thursdays event, which will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:54 IST
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He'll be honoured at the organisation's Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles.

"Dr. Dre's groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today," Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP. "As a champion for some of today's biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop." The honour Dre is receiving will be presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an "indelible impact" on the art and culture of hip-hop.

DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama will provide music for Thursday's event, which will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent. He won his first Emmy for last year's Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent.

The prolific producer emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube as part of the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre celebrated the 30th anniversary of "The Chronic" with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album. In 2010, he was honoured with the ASCAP's Founders Award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023