Emily in Paris Season 4: Lily Collins reveals what to expect in new season

Emily in Paris, the popular romantic comedy series, took the world by storm when it premiered on Netflix in October 2020. Despite facing criticism for stereotypical portrayals of Paris and the French people, the show's success has been unstoppable, with three seasons already released and Emily in Paris Season 4 on its way. Get ready for more adventures with Emily Cooper as we dive into the exclusive details revealed at Netflix's Tudum event.

Lily Collins, who plays the lead character Emily Cooper, gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from Emily in Paris Season 4. Speaking at Tudum, Collins hinted at the dramatic continuation of the story, saying, "It's safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season. Surprise, it does not end there."

During the event, Collins virtually attended from Brazil and shared some exciting insights into Emily in Paris Season 4. Since its debut, "Emily in Paris" has become a fan favorite for various reasons. Some fell in love with Emily's extravagant fashion choices, while others were captivated by the beauty of Paris.

While Collins refrained from revealing major updates about the new season, she promised fans more fun, fashion, and, of course, drama. "We are getting ready for season four of Emily in Paris and are so excited to see what's next for Emily," she stated in the video shared by Netflix. "So much happened that we just need answers to, and the question on all of our minds: Will Emily and Gabriel finally get together? I wish I could tell you more, but you'll just have to wait to find out."

Collins concluded, "What I can tell you is that we have more fun, more fashion, and, of course, more drama in store for you all. Emily is gonna have to decide if everything she's ever wanted is really what she needs. And while Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday."

As for the rest of the details about Emily in Paris Season 4, they have been kept under wraps. The third season of the show ended with an intriguing cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next installment. Although Netflix has not officially confirmed if the series will continue beyond Emily in Paris Season 4, there are no indications that it will be the last.

The Emily in Paris Season 3 finale unveiled a complex love triangle involving Emily, Gabriel, and Camille. Camille left Gabriel at the altar and revealed a pact she made with Emily, complicating Gabriel and Emily's feelings for each other. Things are also strained between Emily and Alfie. Will Gabriel and Emily finally come together?

It's expected that the entire cast, including Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Bruno Gouery (Luc), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), and Samuel Arnold (Julian), will return for another season.

Originally scheduled to begin filming in late summer, season 4 has experienced a two-month delay due to a writers' strike, as reported by Variety. Despite the setback, fans can still look forward to another season filled with romance, fashion, and the captivating city of Paris.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for more of Emily's exciting adventures in the upcoming season of "Emily in Paris"!

