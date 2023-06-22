Lee Jin Wook confirms return for Sweet Home Season 2 and teases exciting plot twists

The popular South Korean drama series, Sweet Home, is getting ready to release its second and third seasons. We don't know the exact date when Season 2 will premiere yet, but Lee Jin Wook, who plays a mysterious man in Season 1 in the show, mentioned in an interview with Esquire magazine that he'll be returning for Season 2

In the first season of Sweet Home, Lee Jin-wook portrayed the character Pyeon Sang-wook, a mysterious man with a scar on his face. He metes out justice using questionable methods and is often misunderstood as a gangster. Additionally, he possesses remarkable physical strength.

Lee Jin Wook appeared on the cover of the July issue of Esquire magazine, showing off different styles while holding Montblanc products. During the interview, he was asked if he would be playing the villain again in Season 2 of Sweet Home. He replied, "In the finale, there's a scene where the essence of Jung Wooi Myung, played by Kim Sung Cheol, flows into the body of Pyeon Sang Wook, my character. Whether I'm the villain or not isn't the most important thing in this drama. The focus is on the complex emotions and interactions of the people living in the post-apocalyptic world."

When asked if he expected the rookie actors he worked with in Season 1 of Sweet Home to become successful, Lee Jin Wook said, "I trusted Director Lee Eung Bok. He's not an ordinary person. If he chooses a group of rookies to work with, it means they're not just ordinary rookies. The young actors did a great job. They were different from rookies when we were starting out."

When discussing his plans to star in a classic romantic drama, Lee Jin Wook expressed his desire, saying, "I really want to do it. But I've heard that classic romance stories are not as popular these days, so they're not made very often. When I was young, I didn't fully understand love, but now, at this stage of my life, I feel like I have a better grasp on it. I still don't fully understand it, but I think I have a better understanding."

Sweet Home is based on a popular webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. The story revolves around Cha Hyun-soo, a high school student played by Song Kang. After a sudden family tragedy, Cha Hyun-soo moves into a new apartment. However, strange monsters start appearing, and everyone in the apartment becomes trapped inside. They soon realize that the monsters are lurking everywhere outside. To survive, Hyun-soo and the other residents barricade themselves inside the building, hoping to stay alive for as long as possible.

Earlier, director Lee Eung Bok mentioned that the upcoming season of Sweet Home will have a new setting and improved technical aspects. While the creators aim to stay true to the original material, some changes and additions were made in the first season. This time, they plan to refine those aspects and deliver an even more thrilling experience for the viewers.

While Netflix has not provided an exact release date for Sweet Home Season 2, they have mentioned it as one of the upcoming K-dramas for this year. In early 2023, Netflix confirmed that Sweet Home Season 2 is scheduled to arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023. This means that we can anticipate its release between October and the end of the year. Initially, there were speculations about a December release, but recent information suggests that it may come out earlier than expected.

