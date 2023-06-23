Left Menu

This is what Gulshan Devaiah has to say about 'Guns and Gulaabs' co-star Rajkummar Rao

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has collaborated with RajKummar Rao for the third time in 'Guns & Gulaabs'.

This is what Gulshan Devaiah has to say about 'Guns and Gulaabs' co-star Rajkummar Rao
Actor Gulshan Devaiah has collaborated with RajKummar Rao for the third time in 'Guns & Gulaabs'. The duo has earlier worked together in films 'Shaitaan' and 'Badhaai Do'.

In 'Shaitaan', Gulshan played one of the leads and Rajkummar portrayed the character of a corrupt cop. In 'Badhaai Do', the two played each other's love interest. Heaping praises on RajKummar, Gulshan said, "His craft and career are benchmarks for us and he's an inspiration for all. I have immense respect and admiration for Raj, he's a flag bearer of sorts for a generation of actors. He blackmailed and assaulted me in Shaitan, we romanced in Badhaai Do and let's just leave it as a surprise as to what we'll be up to on screen this time around."

Inspired by the misfits of the world, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour. It is created by Raj and DK and also stars Dulquer Salmaan. (ANI)

