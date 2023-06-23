Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's biography to offer glimpse into personal life of 'Munna Babu'

A new biography of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is fondly called as 'Munna Babu', will offer a glimpse of the JD(U) leader's personal and political life. ''Nitish Kumar: Antrang Doston ki Nazar Se'', published by Rajkamal Prakashan, will be released by RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on July 3, the publisher announced on Thursday.

Writer Uday Kant has collected stories from close friends who have been associated with Kumar for more than 50 years to bring forth the lesser known parts of his personal life. Talking about the book, Kant said that often biographies of leaders revolve around their political journeys, revealing very little ''about the people, circumstances and mindset that led them to achieve their current position''. ''In this regard, Nitish Kumar's biography stands out. It begins from a passage of a small town and traverses through the streets of struggle, ultimately reaching his present position. The story narrates not only the tale of his struggles but also sheds light on his personal, family, and political environment, uncovering many stories that were overshadowed by the dust of time,'' the author said.

The book also provides an account of post-independence Bihar politics. ''This biography brings to light several intimate aspects of Nitish Kumar's life that were not previously known to the public. It is an inspiring and heart-touching biography. It is a matter of great joy that the biography of Nitish Kumar, who is a popular leader and served as Bihar's Chief Minister for the second-longest tenure, has been published by Rajkamal Prakashan,'' Ashok Maheshwari, chairman of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh, said in a statement.

