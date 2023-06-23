Left Menu

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's biography to offer glimpse into personal life of 'Munna Babu'

A new biography of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is fondly called as Munna Babu, will offer a glimpse of the JDU leaders personal and political life. This biography brings to light several intimate aspects of Nitish Kumars life that were not previously known to the public.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:56 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's biography to offer glimpse into personal life of 'Munna Babu'
Nitish Kumar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new biography of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is fondly called as 'Munna Babu', will offer a glimpse of the JD(U) leader's personal and political life. ''Nitish Kumar: Antrang Doston ki Nazar Se'', published by Rajkamal Prakashan, will be released by RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on July 3, the publisher announced on Thursday.

Writer Uday Kant has collected stories from close friends who have been associated with Kumar for more than 50 years to bring forth the lesser known parts of his personal life. Talking about the book, Kant said that often biographies of leaders revolve around their political journeys, revealing very little ''about the people, circumstances and mindset that led them to achieve their current position''. ''In this regard, Nitish Kumar's biography stands out. It begins from a passage of a small town and traverses through the streets of struggle, ultimately reaching his present position. The story narrates not only the tale of his struggles but also sheds light on his personal, family, and political environment, uncovering many stories that were overshadowed by the dust of time,'' the author said.

The book also provides an account of post-independence Bihar politics. ''This biography brings to light several intimate aspects of Nitish Kumar's life that were not previously known to the public. It is an inspiring and heart-touching biography. It is a matter of great joy that the biography of Nitish Kumar, who is a popular leader and served as Bihar's Chief Minister for the second-longest tenure, has been published by Rajkamal Prakashan,'' Ashok Maheshwari, chairman of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023