Adityanath hails Modi's tenure as 'full of achievements'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ''full of achievements in the history of independent India''. He made the statement while addressing a gathering after inaugurating 41 projects worth Rs 121 crore and layinh the foundation stone of 39 projects worth Rs 86 crore. ''Prime Minister's successful tenure of nine years has been full of achievements in the history of independent India,'' he said. Speaking of the Prime Minister's recent visit to America, Adityanath said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing reception in the USA and the way he received compliments from senators, is not only unprecedented, but it is also a matter of pride for every Indian. The way the entire world, including top-class people from different countries, participated on the International Yoga Day on June 21, is a rich tribute to ''rishi parampara'' (ascetic tradition), the chief minister said. Referring to the projects like the construction of Ram Temple and the development of the Braj region, Adityanath asserted that upon the successful completion of these projects, Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Nandgaon, and Barsana will once again rejuvenate the memories of the Dwapara Yuga.

He emphasised the need to work once again for the development of pilgrimage sites.

The UP Chief Minister mentioned that they are soon going to start helicopter services for Mathura-Vrindavan, which will allow people from Agra, Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida to visit and connect to these places. During the event, the Chief Minister presented the symbolic keys of houses to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana. Later, kits were distributed to the beneficiaries of the Kanya Sumangala Yojana and 100 Adarsh Anganwadi centres. He also distributed tablets and smartphones to meritorious students.

