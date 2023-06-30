Left Menu

Sonam Kapoor shares interesting update about her comeback projects

The 'Neerja' star, who was away from the world of "lights, camera, action" for a few years, is now all set to entertain you all with her acting skills once again.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 11:42 IST
Sonam Kapoor shares interesting update about her comeback projects
Actor Sonam Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor Sonam Kapoor is back in action. The 'Neerja' star, who was away from the world of "lights, camera, action" for a few years, is now all set to entertain you all with her acting skills once again.

Sonam will be seen in an interesting role in 'Blind', which will be out on July 7 on Jio Cinema. Also, she has signed two new projects.

Speaking about the same, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well." Sonam recently made headlines by appearing at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception at 10 Downing Street to represent India and its cultural impact globally.

"International brands are taking Indian actors as brand ambassadors and they are showcasing them more because they realise the power of Indian celebrities to understand how far reaching they are and how far reaching (they can be). It is interesting to see that now since the world is getting smaller because of social media and OTT etc., the recognition is coming easier," she added. Meanwhile, Sonam is in London enjoying family time with her husband and son. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023