Will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 conclude the battle of Gojo vs. Sukuna? Know in detail

In the thrilling fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227, things have reached a climax and taken an unexpected turn. Fans eagerly await the arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228, as Gojo and Sukuna find themselves trapped within the confines of Gojo's Infinite Void Domain Expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 is set to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #32 and is scheduled for release on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. International readers can access the chapter digitally on platforms like Viz and Shueisha's affiliated online platforms.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 holds the promise of intense action, character analysis, and a potential revelation of the fight's outcome. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this epic clash, and the question on everyone's mind is whether Chapter 228 will bring an end to their fight.

Although there are no spoilers available yet, fans are speculating about what might happen next in the intense clash between Gojo and Sukuna. Throughout the series, Gojo and Sukuna have showcased their immense power and skills, captivating readers with their every move. The previous chapters have seen them locked in combat within the Infinite Void Domain Expansion, with both sides unleashing devastating attacks and employing various techniques. However, the Weekly Shonen Jump material has hinted at the battle nearing its climax, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

According to SK Anime, the opening pages of JJK Chapter 228 might focus on Yuji Itadori and Gojo's allies, who are trying to understand Gojo's plan. They will likely come up with their explanation, which could provide insight into Gojo's actions. Meanwhile, the ongoing fight between Sukuna and Gojo within the Infinite Void Domain Expansion will likely be the main focus. As the group discusses the situation, Gojo and Sukuna's actions will highlight important points and may include witty dialogue and analysis of each other's moves.

However, the big question looming over Chapter 228 is whether this will be the climax of the fight between Gojo and Sukuna. The Weekly Shonen Jump material has hinted at the approaching end of the battle, and fans should be prepared for the possibility of the winner being revealed soon. Nevertheless, it's unlikely that the fight will conclude in this chapter, as it seems too early for such a major event in the series. However, author Akutami's tendency to surprise readers cannot be ruled out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 release schedule

As said above, the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 will release on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, please note that the release time may differ depending on the time zone you are in. Here are the expected release times for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 in various time zones:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST, (Sunday, July 9, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST, (Sunday, July 9, 2023)

British Time: 4 PM BST, (Sunday, July 9, 2023)

European Time: 5 PM CEST, (Sunday, July 9, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST, (Sunday, July 9, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT, (Sunday, July 9, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST, (Monday, July 10, 2023)

Once Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 is released, the translated version will become available a few hours later. Fans can read the new chapter on official websites like Manga Plus and Viz Media. Additionally, the Shonen Jump App, available on Android and iOS platforms, allows fans to conveniently access the latest chapter on their preferred devices.

