Odd News Roundup: A taste of cookie heaven? Lisbon pastry shop marks pope's visit
As Lisbon gears up for a long visit by Pope Francis next week, a local pastry shop has rolled out a brand-new treat to mark the occasion: a cookie with the pontiff's picture on it that is already selling fast. The idea began as an in-house joke between one of the owners of Balcao do Marques, Fernando Santos, and his pastry chefs. They are now making up to 120 per day and hope to sell thousands at 2.20 euros ($2.43) apiece during Francis's Aug. 2-6 stay in the city.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
A taste of cookie heaven? Lisbon pastry shop marks pope's visit
As Lisbon gears up for a long visit by Pope Francis next week, a local pastry shop has rolled out a brand-new treat to mark the occasion: a cookie with the pontiff's picture on it that is already selling fast. The idea began as an in-house joke between one of the owners of Balcao do Marques, Fernando Santos, and his pastry chefs. They are now making up to 120 per day and hope to sell thousands at 2.20 euros ($2.43) apiece during Francis's Aug. 2-6 stay in the city.
