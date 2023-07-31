Sex Education Season 4: Everything we know about the finale

Sex Education is a widely popular and humorous series that airs on the streaming platform Netflix. Fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the release of its fourth season, which is scheduled to hit screens on September 21, 2023. However, it has been announced that this will be the final season, which means it will bid farewell to the characters that have become beloved by the audience. Here's what you need to know about Sex Education Season 4 before it airs later this year.

Sex Education first premiered on Netflix in 2019 and quickly gained a massive following due to its unique blend of comedy, drama, and coming-of-age themes. Over the years, it has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for numerous awards. Notably, the show won the prestigious Best Comedy Series award for its third season at a major awards ceremony in 2022.

What to expect from Sex Education Season 4?

Sex Education Season 3 culminated in numerous dramatic turns in the series at Moordale High, with the looming closure of the school. Various instances included Adam taking part in a dog agility competition, Lily gaining unexpected popularity and autograph requests, Hope's removal from her position, and Jean being faced with startling medical results post-surgery. Maeve receives a financial offer from Erin for a program, yet opts to stay with Otis instead. Jackson and Cal find common ground, and the news of the school's sale shocks the student body. Otis crosses paths with Hope, who is grappling with fertility issues. Lily and Ola reconcile their differences, while Eric parts ways with Adam due to struggles with his identity. After confessing his feelings for Eric to Mrs. Groff, Adam is turned down for a dinner invitation by her. Aimee persuades Maeve to pursue her studies in the US, setting up touching goodbye scenes between Maeve and Otis.

In a preview for the upcoming Sex Education Season 4, we see the main character, Otis Milburn, portrayed by Asa Butterfield, giving a candid speech to a mixed audience at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Determined to breathe new life into his sex therapy clinic and bring forth unconventional methods, Otis openly discusses his frequent thoughts about sex. However, a humorous twist arises when he mistakenly attributes his expertise to his mother, only to be promptly reminded by his friend Eric of his own professional capabilities as a sex therapist.

Images from the much-anticipated Sex Education Season 4 were unveiled in August 2022, offering a glimpse of Otis and Ruby together, developments in Maeve's story arc, and the character played by Levy. An intriguing snapshot suggests Maeve adjusting to life in the United States, potentially signifying a nod to the series' initial narrative threads. In this forthcoming season, we may witness Otis and Eric establishing a sex therapy clinic from ground up, while the introduction of new characters and a fresh backdrop promises a shift from the established storylines of prior seasons.

With an exciting mix of humor, personal growth, and fresh adventures, Sex Education 4 is set to follow Otis and Eric as they explore their new life at Cavendish Sixth Form College. The exit of some of the cast members after Season 3 had caused speculations about the series' continuity. However, the official declaration has affirmed that Season 4 will be the grand finale of the series, ensuring fans can look forward to a remarkable and fulfilling ending. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming season of Sex Education here:

Sex Education 4's official synopsis has confirmed that Otis and Eric (along with a good chunk of the cast) will be enrolled at Cavendish Sixth Form College, bringing forth many new challenges, problems, and teachers for the show's ragtag group of characters.

In a conversation with HypeBae in December 2022, Aimee Lou Wood gave a glimpse of the growth her character, Aimee, will experience in Sex Education Season 4. With no boyfriend and her best friend Maeve absent, she enters a new chapter in a new school, and Wood said, "She's not got her best friend with her, she's not got a boyfriend for the first time ever. Also, she's at this new school and she doesn't have any mates."

Jean Milburn, Otis' mom, also faces a dilemma in Sex Education Season 4, as the last season's finale confirmed that Jakob (Ola's dad) is not the father of her upcoming baby.

In an interview with Radio Times in December 2022, lead star Asa Butterfield teased what viewers can expect in Season 4, assuring that "it's still got the core team involved and it's been fun."

He further added, "We're in the new school, new locations, and things have changed up a bit. And we've got some new characters. It's still got the core team involved and it's been fun. I mean, we all know each other so well at this point, so it's a great time and it's a laugh."

Why does Sex Education Season 4 mark the end of the series?

While the fourth season of Sex Education was confirmed just three weeks following the release of its third season, the exit of multiple cast members after the third season has cast uncertainty over the show's continuity. With additional actors possibly departing post the fourth season, it seems there is limited justification to extend the series further.

Simone Ashley, who played Olivia Hanan, Tanya Reynolds, who portrayed Lily Iglehart, Rakhee Thakrar, who depicted Emily Sands, and Patricia Allison, who enacted the role of Ola Nyman, all bade farewell to the cast of Netflix's Sex Education after its third season. Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve Wiley, has also declared she won't be returning for a potential fifth season. Nevertheless, despite these challenges, there's good news for fans: Sex Education Season 4 has been confirmed and will be releasing soon!

Who are returning in Sex Education Season 4?

Sex Education boasts a large cast of talented actors, with many anticipated to reprise their roles in the upcoming Season 4. Here's a list of the returning cast members who will appear in Sex Education Season 4.

Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee Gibbs)

Alistair Petrie (Michael Groff)

Asa Butterfield (as Otis Milburn)

Connor Swindells (Adam Groff)

Dua Saleh (Cal Bowman)

Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley)

Gillian Anderson (Jean Milburn)

Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Marchetti)

Mimi Keene (Ruby Matthews)

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong)

Samantha Spiro (Maureen Groff)

Additionally, Sex Education Season 4 will introduce new faces to Mordale, headlined by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy in the role of Thomas Molloy, an author and Maeve's tutor in the United States. Here's the list of the new cast members of Sex Education Season 4:

Alexandra James (disclosed role)

Anthony Lexa (disclosed role)

Felix Mufti (disclosed role)

Imani Yahshua (disclosed role)

Jodie Turner-Smith (disclosed role)

Marie Reuther (disclosed role)

Thaddea Graham (disclosed role)

Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series!

Also Read: Heartstopper Season 2: Plotline, release, episode guide and everything you need to know