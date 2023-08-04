Mrunal Thakur to be honoured with Diversity Cinema award at IFFM

Actor Mrunal Thakur is set to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the organisers announced Friday.

The ''Sita Ramam'' star will be honoured with the award in recognition of ''her outstanding performances across diverse roles and languages in the world of Indian cinema'', according to a press release.

The actor, who made her film with ''Love Sonia'', and then featured in movies such ''Super 30'', ''Toofan'', ''Jersey'', will receive the award during the annual gala night on August 11 in the Australian city.

''I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This recognition reaffirms my belief in the power of storytelling that transcends languages and cultures.

''As an artist, I've always aimed to explore a wide spectrum of characters, and this award motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and taking up roles that challenge and inspire me. I am grateful for the opportunities I've had and excited for what the future holds in this incredible journey of cinema,'' the 31-year-old actor said.

The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will run from August 11 to 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)