Heartstopper Season 3: What's coming next?

Heartstopper is a big hit on Netflix, with many people loving its touching story. The show is praised a lot, especially for how it represents LGBT characters. The first season was nominated for nine awards and won five at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards. People can't wait for Season 3 of Heartstopper. Everyone's wondering when new episodes about the love between schoolboys Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) will be out. The exciting news is Heartstopper Season 3 is already in development, having been announced along with the second one.

What to expect from Heartstopper Season 3

The conclusion of Season 2 reveals significant developments in the lives of the characters. Nick's public coming out on Instagram marks a pivotal moment. Elle's decision to attend Lambert and her acceptance of Tao's girlfriend proposal form another noteworthy subplot. A school prom gathers everyone together, except Darcy who arrives later, confiding in Tara about her home situation. Following the prom, Nick, Charlie, and their circle of friends celebrate at Nick's house. In a private moment, Nick asks Charlie to share his past experience of bullying, leading to Charlie opening up about self-harm. Nick assures Charlie that he can always confide in him. Although hesitant, Charlie agrees before parting for the night.

Heartstopper Season 3 draws inspiration, at least in part, from the fourth volume of Alice Oseman's graphic novel series. The author highlighted that mental health would continue to be a central theme.

She elaborated that the show had begun exploring mental health prominently in the second season and hinted at its continued prominence in the third: "We’re going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show."

Oseman also noted that readers of volume 4 of the graphic novels would have a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming season.

The LGBTQ drama will resume from the end of Heartstopper Season 2, with Nick and Charlie teetering on the edge of confessing "I love you" for the first time. Tao and Elle will navigate a long-distance relationship, while Tara and Darcy work to mend their relationship after the setbacks of the previous season. Isaac's exploration of asexuality, which garnered appreciation from the ace community, will continue as a subplot.

Who's Returning for Heartstopper Season 3?

While the official cast list for Heartstopper Season 3 hasn't been confirmed, it's highly likely that your favorites will be back. This includes Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, Yasmin Finney and William Gao as Elle and Tao, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell as Tara and Darcy. Tobie Donovan will continue as Isaac, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, and Leila Khan as Sahar. Teachers Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) and Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani) will also likely have more story to tell.

Sebastian Croft, who played Ben Hope, won't be returning. The character's arc concluded in Season 2. Creator Alice Oseman explained they decided against a redemption arc for Ben, stating that Charlie shouldn't have to witness or endorse that change.

There's no Season 3 trailer yet, but you can catch Heartstopper Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix! We will keep an eye on Heartstopper Seasons 3 and track its development and update you accordingly.

