I would love to do long-form storytelling: Ayushmann Khurrana

Long-form storytelling is a different grammar altogether, says Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is particularly impressed with his brother Aparshakti Khurana's work in Vikramaditya Motwane's series ''Jubilee''.

Ayushmann, the star of successful Bollywood films like ''Vicky Donor'', ''Dum Laga Ke Haisha'', ''Andhadhun'', ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'' and ''Dream Girl'', said he would like to try the series format if a good script comes his way.

''Long-form storytelling, I think it's a different grammar altogether. I would love to do long format as long as it gives me something which is different from my core and makes me explore a different side of mine as an actor,'' the 38-year-old actor told PTI.

OTT platforms have brought in a ''renaissance in Indian content creation'', believes Ayushmann.

''There's more elbow room for experiments. You can go more zany, more crazy with content. I'm excited to do something which is very unique and crazy on OTT.

''At the same time, I would love to say that my love for the theatrical is immense. I've grown up watching it. So, I aspire to be on the big screen every single time. But once in a while, I would definitely love to do something on OTT,'' Ayushmann said.

The actor praised his brother Aparshakti for changing his game with the Prime Video show ''Jubilee'', which came out in April this year.

Aparshakti, who had primarily appeared in comedic roles in movies such as ''Dangal,'' ''Stree,'' ''Luka Chuppi,'' and ''Pati Patni Aur Woh,'' received acclaim from critics for his portrayal of Binod Das, who evolves into a superstar known to the world as Madan Kumar.

''I really believe that 'Jubilee' is one of the best OTT shows ever produced in India.

And I'm really proud of my brother. He did such a fantastic job because he was known for comedy parts till now, but he just changed his genre and changed his game with 'Jubilee','' Ayushmann said.

''I think Madan Kumar was actually a superstar in that series. And Vikramaditya Motwane is brilliant as a filmmaker, I would love to work with him,'' he added.

Ayushmann is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie ''Dream Girl 2'', a sequel to his 2019 hit ''Dream Girl''.

Also starring Ananya Panday, the movie will land in theatres on August 25.

