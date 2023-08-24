'7 Escape': Trailer & Poster Spotlight Intense Revenge Tale, Stars Um Ki Joon & Hwang Jung Eum

SBS, the renowned South Korean television network, has unveiled an enticing glimpse into its upcoming drama series with the release of fresh posters for "7 Escape." Penned by the acclaimed writer Kim Soon Ok, known for her gripping narratives, the drama is set to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and compelling characters.

"7 Escape" delves into the dark realms of revenge and retribution, weaving a tale of seven individuals ensnared in a web of wrongdoings and the enigmatic disappearance of a young girl. As the characters grapple with their past sins, they become embroiled in a series of events marked by lies, desires, and a quest for the truth t, culminatingn a blood-soaked journey of vengeance.

The series promises to be an exploration of the human psyche in the face of divine punishment, as the characters' fates intertwine with cosmic justice. The production team has hinted at a riveting narrative that unveils the complexities of the characters' moral dilemmas.

This venture reunites the formidable duo of writer Kim Soon Ok and director Joo Dong Min, known for their past collaborations on hit dramas such as "The Last Empress" and "The Penthouse." The cast assembled for "7 Escape" boasts an array of talented actors including Um Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yubi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Joong Hun, Jo Yun Hee, and Jo Jae Yoon, who are expected to bring depth and authenticity to their roles.

The recently released teaser trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of "7 Escape," hinting at a namore shocking and intricate narrative an any of Kim Soon Ok's previous works. As the trailer unfolds, viewers are teased with snippets of intense confrontations, betrayals, and the promise of secrets that could shatter lives.

Accompanying the trailer is an intriguing poster, adorned with the enigmatic phrase, "The hell came to find me on the rainy day of lies." This cryptic line serves as a prelude to the impending reckoning that the seven individuals will face for their past transgressions. The poster, drenched in an air of foreboding, leaves viewers curious and eager for more.

The production team shared insights into the essence of the drama, stating, "7 Escape revolves around characters driven by wicked desires, willing to tread any path to achieve their ambitions. Audiences can anticipate the unraveling of a riveting tale that exposes how ill-gotten wealth and success crumble in the face of consequences. This revenge-fueled drama promises a narrative that is both unapologetically harsh and incredibly gratifying."

"7 Escape" is scheduled to make its premiere on SBS TV on September 15, 2023. As the anticipation builds, fans of gripping narratives and compelling characters are counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in the world of retribution, deception, and the pursuit of justice.

