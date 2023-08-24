Will King the Land Season 2 explore Goo Won and Sa Rang’s relationship?

King the Land has certainly marked its territory in the realm of K-dramas. With Junho and Im Yoon-ah leading the cast, the magic they've spun on screen made the show ascend to remarkable heights, even securing a second spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 list for non-English shows. Launched in June 2023, the allure of this K-drama is undeniable despite the varied reviews it has received. Given its success, the question arises: Is there a possibility of a King the Land Season 2?

King the Land Season 1 offers viewers a blend of comedy and romance. At the heart of the story is Cheon Sa-rang, a dedicated concierge at the prestigious King Hotel. Her infectious smile and devotion to ensuring guest satisfaction are legendary. However, the plot takes an interesting turn when Gu Won enters the scene. This charming yet grumpy successor to Chairman Gu, the hotel’s owner, is not one for insincerity. Naturally, his first encounter with Sa-rang is anything but smooth. But destiny has other plans – with Gu Won's promotion to the managerial position, their paths are destined to intertwine further.

Given the success of the initial season, many fans are eagerly anticipating news on King the Land Season 2. Although K-dramas generally have a one-season tradition and everything seems wrapped up neatly in the first installment, one can't ignore Netflix's track record. The streaming giant has revived many Korean sensations like Squid Game, All Of Us Are Dead, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Crash Landing on You, and Vincenzo.

Should we be granted a King the Land Season 2, it's likely the limelight will remain on Gu Won and Sa-rang’s evolving relationship. The complexities of married life and the potential challenges of managing two hotels could offer much drama, especially if new characters come into play. On the flip side, an exploration into Gu Won's family history and the early challenges of the hotel might present an intriguing prequel.

