Left Menu

'MasterChef India': Pooja Dhingra joins Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar on judge's panel

The new season of 'MasterChef India' will be judged by chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:24 IST
'MasterChef India': Pooja Dhingra joins Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar on judge's panel
Chef Pooja Dhingra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The new season of 'MasterChef India' is all set to be out soon. And guess what? Chef Pooja Dhingra has joined chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar as their co-judge.

Sharing her excitement about donning the judge's hat, Pooja Dhingra said, "MasterChef India is an incredible platform that celebrates the art of cooking as an ever-evolving journey, where each dish is a canvas and every flavour is a brushstroke painting a unique story. I'm delighted to be joining the MasterChef judging panel alongside the culinary luminaries, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar. As someone who has been both an avid admirer and a guest judge on the show, this opportunity to now join MasterChef as the third judge feels truly momentous. I'm humbled and grateful to be surrounded by such remarkable mentors like Chef Vikas and Chef Ranveer and together we aim to inspire innovation and discover the next generation of culinary maestros. I can't wait to see the sparks of creativity ignite in the MasterChef kitchen as we embark on this delectable adventure."

The judges will guide and inspire 16 contestants in the new season, which will stream on Sony LIV soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023