Dancing to the rhythms of rain, Megh Malhar weaves artistic magic

Patna's famous Premchand Rangshala metamorphosed into a cultural oasis when teachers and students of Bhartiya Nritya Kala Mandir reunited on stage for 'Megh Malhar' after nearly four decades.

The classical and folk performances curated by the Department of Art, Culture and Youth of the Bihar government, was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah on Friday evening.

Addressing the audience, the additional chief secretary of Art, Culture and Youth department shared her vision of reviving institutions like Bhartiya Nritya Kala Mandir, Bihar Sangeet Natak Akademi, and Bihar Lalit Kala Akademi.

''Megh Malhar stands testament to this intent, with most performers tonight being the teachers of Bhartiya Nritya Kala Mandir. Our aim is also to spotlight Bihar's rich legacy in the arts, drama, dance, and music,'' she said.

'Megh Malhar', which draws inspiration from the classical raga known to summon rains, opened with a mesmerising 'Shiv Stuti' performed by Kathak and Bharatnatyam dancers. The trio's electrifying performance set the tone for the evening and earned thunderous applause from all present.

As the evening progressed, a diverse ensemble of artists took to the stage to perform evocative renditions of 'Malhar' and 'Dhrupad', two traditional Indian music forms known for their depth and complexity.

The performers captured the audience's imagination through their soulful vocalizations and deft finger movements on musical instruments. The stage was further ignited by the folk dance sequences presented by the students of Bhartiya Nritya Kala Mandir.

Their acts, rich with tradition and infused with youthful energy, created an ambience that resonated deeply with the audience. Complementing them, musicians playing the tabla, Spanish guitar, dholak, flute, and other instruments amplified the charm of each act, making the evening truly unforgettable.

