Wriver showcases its visionary collections as part of Delhi Contemporary Art Week 2023
As a brand we are pioneering in terms of a vision where Make in India is expanding to a global furniture design market, explains Sajal Lamba, co-founder of Wriver.Wriver was founded in 2021 to synergise rare craftsmanship and material innovation with comprehensive savoir-faire to produce premium quality, unmatched designs for empowering interiors.
Wriver is excited to be part of the 6th edition of Delhi Contemporary Art Week, a cultural extravaganza that's pushing the boundaries of contemporary art and design. The brand will showcase a curated line up of visionary collections of furniture design that are reshaping the industry and reimagining design vocabularies. Wriver is thrilled to be in the company of exceptional modern and contemporary artists and the city's visionary galleries through the week.
''Wriver has always been at the forefront of creating visionary collections of accessible luxury furniture design through unique craftsmanship and collaborations with the industry's top design minds. The history of design derives from collaborations between craftsman, artisans and at Wriver, we extend this philosophy to modern day designers and innovators continuing to expand, re-interpret and create visionary design vocabularies. As a brand we are pioneering in terms of a vision where 'Make in India' is expanding to a global furniture design market,'' explains Sajal Lamba, co-founder of Wriver.
Wriver was founded in 2021 to synergise rare craftsmanship and material innovation with comprehensive savoir-faire to produce premium quality, unmatched designs for empowering interiors. Their collections are detail-oriented and made in collaboration with the brightest minds in the industry, guaranteeing uncompromised comfort and distinct style. Since its inception with a flagship store in Gurugram, Wriver has since opened its doors to a pan-Indian audience with experience centers in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Having set its inimitable design philosophy across India, Wriver soon plans to welcome international patrons to experience the world of empowering furniture.
