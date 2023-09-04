Left Menu

See what Sunny Deol told his son Rajveer ahead of 'Dono' trailer launch

As Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol is all set to begin his acting career with the film, ‘Dono’, he has a piece of special advice for his son.

Sunny Deol during 'Dono' trailer launch (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol is all set to begin his acting career with the film, 'Dono', he has a piece of special advice for his son. "Beta jo dil mein aayega bol dena," Deol told his son. The actor was present at the trailer launch event of 'Dono' and while interacting with the media he said that film promotion is different from how it used to be earlier and young generation of actors has to face more challenges.

He further said that before the trailer launch when he saw him getting nervous after listening to everyone's suggestion, he asked him to speak his heart out. He also praised the filmmakers and said, "Like Disney films, Rajshri Productions is known for making family movies and similarly this is also a family drama which shows how youngsters look at the concept of marriage and relationship. It is a deep-rooted today's youngster's film."

He compared the film with 'Socha Na Tha', which was released in 2005. "I want to say that there was a film I made, 'Socha Na Tha,' and this film is nothing less than that or maybe more." This movie also marked the debut of veteran actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria. With Rajveer and Paloma working together in their first film, their parents Sunny and Poonam also shared screen space in 'Sohni Mahiwal', 'Samundar', and 'Saveray Wali Gaadi'.

Deol recalled working with Poonam in 'Sohni Mahiwal' and Poonam praised him as an actor. She said, "He's one of the easiest co-stars to work with." She also added, "He introduced me to wonderful music and has a good collection of international music." Set against the backdrop of a sumptuous destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer Deol), a bride's friend, meets Meghna (Paloma), a groom's buddy. A relationship blossoms between two strangers amidst the festivities of a great opulent Indian wedding.

While Meghna had recently broken up with her six-year partner, Dev had been in love with the bride for a long time and grudgingly agreed to attend her wedding. The trailer shows Dev and Meghna's unexpected encounter and bond. The trailer launch event was attended by Sunny Deol, Sooraj Barjatya, and Poonam Dhillon. The proud parents appreciated their kids for their acting skills and their confidence despite 'Dono' being their debut project.

'Dono' is all set to release on October 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

